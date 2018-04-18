Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney Honors Linda On 20th Anniversary Of Her Death

By: Samantha Severo

April 18, 2018

"Remembering Linda with love today. Beautiful memories."

Sir Paul McCartney, not being one to use many words, shared a beautiful snapshot of his late wife Linda on the 20th anniversary of her death.

After her less than three-year battle with cancer, Linda, photographer, animal rights activist, and musical muse, passed away on April 17, 1998. 

Back in 2011, Paul told Rolling Stone, "We'd been fighting a battle for about a year and a half. All our efforts, every single thing, had been to beat it. And in the end, we lost the battle."

The couple, who had been together for nearly 30 years, were absolutely inseparable, reportedly only spending 10 nights apart when Paul was in jail for marijuana possession.

For more on Linda's extraordinary yet cut-too-short life, click here.

