Paul McCartney Surprises Fans And Reunites With Ringo Starr

July 15, 2019
What an awesome concert full of surprises. 

While in Los Angeles Paul McCartney brought the house down when he introduced the crowd to two living legends during his Saturday night concert. The first was his former bandmate and fellow Beatle, Ringo Starr. 

The two hugged it out and then performed two classics, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.” Check out the video below. 

Just before the night was over, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh surprised the crowd. The two played “The End” from Abbey Road. Check out the video below.

Via: Rolling Stone

