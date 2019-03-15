[PHOTO] Chick-fil-A Unveils New Seasonal Drink

Chick-fil-A fans, gear up for a new seasonal drink that's coming for a limited time.

The company announced that they are introducing the new Frosted Key Lime on March 18th. What is it? It contains Chick-fil-A's ice cream with blends of Persian limes, key limes and kaffir limes. It is a handspun drink that's sugar-free.

CFA did tests of the drink in Austin and it did so well that it will be going nationwide starting March 18th through May 25th.

Will you try the new seasonal frosted key lime drink?

via FOX 7