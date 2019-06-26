Photo Of Leonardo Dicaprio Getting Smacked By A Volleyball Is Most Of Us Playing Sports

June 26, 2019
Striking out in baseball and missing a basket on the court is one thing. Getting hit by a volleyball in the face is another. 

Its no secret that Leonardo Dicaprio loves to play sports in his downtime, whether he’s good at swinging a bat and hitting a ball is a mystery. Recently the Oscar-winning actor was spotted relaxing on the beach in Malibu. 

While enjoying the beach, Dicaprio started playing volleyball. He was then photographed taking a ball straight to the face. Luckily he was okay, but the photo that was taken is hilarious and will be the summers funniest meme. 

Check out below. 

Via: Time

