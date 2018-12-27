[PHOTO] Waffle House Food Truck Will Cater To Your Wedding

If you're a huge fan of Waffle House, this might be an idea for you in the future, or for your wedding plans.

Waffle House has introduced their Waffle House food truck. This food truck will cater to any event with limited menu items.

How pricing works? Well, if you want the truck (this is in Georgia by the way), it will require a 50 percent deposit for events over $1,000. If you want the truck to travel long distance, an additional fee will apply, like a one-time payment of $90 (rental fee), $50 per hour basing on the mileage it travels to and from and if you want paperware, that's an extra 10 percent.

This is based in Atlanta, but as I said, you can get the catering service nationwide.

