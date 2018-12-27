[PHOTO] Waffle House Food Truck Will Cater To Your Wedding
If you're a huge fan of Waffle House, this might be an idea for you in the future, or for your wedding plans.
Many congratulations to @katherine_santacruz for finding your All-Star Special. -- @vuephoto For catering & food truck inquires, call 770-954-6024 or email atl.[email protected].com #wafflehouse #weddedbliss #wedding #allstar
Waffle House has introduced their Waffle House food truck. This food truck will cater to any event with limited menu items.
How pricing works? Well, if you want the truck (this is in Georgia by the way), it will require a 50 percent deposit for events over $1,000. If you want the truck to travel long distance, an additional fee will apply, like a one-time payment of $90 (rental fee), $50 per hour basing on the mileage it travels to and from and if you want paperware, that's an extra 10 percent.
This is based in Atlanta, but as I said, you can get the catering service nationwide.
via WideOpenEats.com