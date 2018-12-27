waffle house

USA Today

[PHOTO] Waffle House Food Truck Will Cater To Your Wedding

December 27, 2018

If you're a huge fan of Waffle House, this might be an idea for you in the future, or for your wedding plans.

Many congratulations to @katherine_santacruz for finding your All-Star Special. -- @vuephoto For catering & food truck inquires, call 770-954-6024 or email atl.[email protected].com #wafflehouse #weddedbliss #wedding #allstar

A post shared by Waffle House, Inc. (@wafflehouseofficial) on

Waffle House has introduced their Waffle House food truck. This food truck will cater to any event with limited menu items.

How pricing works? Well, if you want the truck (this is in Georgia by the way), it will require a 50 percent deposit for events over $1,000. If you want the truck to travel long distance, an additional fee will apply, like a one-time payment of $90 (rental fee), $50 per hour basing on the mileage it travels to and from and if you want paperware, that's an extra 10 percent.

This is based in Atlanta, but as I said, you can get the catering service nationwide. 

 

via WideOpenEats.com

Tags: 
waffle house
Catering
Wedding

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes