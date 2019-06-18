Pineapple in Burritos Is Taking Over the Pineapple on Pizza Debate

By The Wolf Wake Up Crew

(102.9 The Wolf) - I remember the first time someone asked me if I wanted mango salsa with my bottomless basket of tortilla chips; I was like, "excuse me? No, that's gross." Guess what? I was wrong. I ended up trying that mango salsa one day, first with my chips, then it escalated to tacos and what came next? The burrito, of course.

Anyone who loves a sweet and salty mix knows you can never go wrong with mango salsa; so why not add pineapple to the mix?

That's what an Australian food chain wants to know. The posted the question, "Should pineapple be an ingredient in Mexican food" on their Facebook page and the controversial addition is dividing the Internet.

One customer said, "What an odd ingredient, but pineapple is only good for juicing and adding vodka." Pineapple also got a no for burritos, but a yes for pizza from Nathanial who said, "I love pineapple but not in burritos, leave it for pizzas." Lisa said, "Pineapple is evil. Kill it with fire."

Others think it's a great idea, with lots of burrito lovers saying pineapple perfectly compliments the spiciness and that it adds an amazing flavor to all sorts of Mexican foods, not just burritos.

I think I'd have to agree with the latter.