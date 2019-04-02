Pink claps back at criticism

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Pink Has Choice Words for Critics of Her Adorable Baby Boy

The singer proves again that she is one fierce mama

April 2, 2019

Don't provoke a mamma bear if you don't want to get the claws! 

P!nk recently posted a sweet pic of her kids at the pool, and apparently there was so much negative comments that she took it down, edited it, re-posted, and turned off her comments! 

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

People seemed to miss the coolest part of the photo -- how often can anyone get that close to a pelican in real life, let alone two children. 

Isn't she so wonderfully fierce?!  Also, I love how she called them keyboard warriors, so descriptive. Turning off the comments is super smart. I don't know why all celebs don't do that to their Insta pages. Bet that would've saved Kate Beckinsale from scrubbing her entire account.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

(Via Juliet at KKMJ)

