Plano-Based FedEx Office Has A New Rush Passport Service At All Of Their Locations

One of our local DFW-based businesses is saving the day!

If you've ever had to get a passport, you know how much a headache it can be: especially with how long it takes to receive it.

But Plano-based FedEx Office, with the help of (ironically named) RushMyPassport, now has a new rush passport service at all of their locations (over 2000): starting today (Tuesday 7/1/19). You can click here, too.

This is a welcome service: because the U.S. State Department just increased the average time it takes to get your passport processed. It used to be 4-6 weeks...now it's 6-8 weeks.

The good news: you can get your passport in as little as one day. The bad news: it's going to cost you.

24-hour service — 1 business day: $449

Next-day service — 2 business days: $349

Priority service — 3-5 business days: $249

Rush service — 6-7 business days: $169

Standard service — 8-10 business days: $119

Rush renewal — 10-12 business days: $99

If you need a government-compliant 2x2 photo to submit with your passport application, they can hook you up for just $14.95.

Source: CultureMap Dallas