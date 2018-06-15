Plano Hit With Lawsuit Over Red Light Cameras

A lawyer suing the city of Plano hopes his suit will pull the plug on red light cameras all across Texas.

Attorney Russell Bowman is suing the city of Plano and it's Police Chief Gregory Rushin, saying the city's 25 red light cameras are un-constitutional. He has more than a half-dozen clients who are filing suit. But there are plenty of people who simply pay the tickets to get it over with.

Bowman tells NBC 5 his argument is that drivers who contest their tickets do not get due process because the judge hearing the red light cases does not have jurisdiction in the first place.

The city is not commenting but says accidents are down nearly 30 percent in the intersections where the cameras are employed.