Poachers Eaten By Lions After Breaking Into Game Reserve

Three poachers were killed and eaten by a pride of lions after breaking into a game reserve in South Africa.

The men were eaten some time between Sunday and Monday after entering the Sibuya Game Reserve in Kenton-on-Sea. Authorities found several items left behind by the poachers, including shoes, high powered rifles, and an axe commonly used by poachers to remove rhino horns.

Nick Fox, the park's owner, said that while the incident was sad, it should serve as a "warning" to other poachers. Fox went on to say, “The only body part we found was one skull and one bit of pelvis, everything else was completely gone,” he said. “There is so little left that they don’t know exactly how many people were killed, we suspect three because we found three sets of shoes and three sets of gloves.”

Via NewsWeek