Post Malone Made A Giants Fan Wear His Cowboys Jacket After Sunday's Win

When you’re one of the biggest rappers out there, you can go to every Cowboys game home and away.

DFW native Post Malone is set to perform on New Year's Eve in Brooklyn, New York. Before playing he flew out a day early to catch the Cowboys-Giants game at Met Life stadium.

While in the crowd, Malone made a bet with a Giants fan. If the Giants won he would wear the fans Giants jersey if the Cowboys won the fan would have to wear Malone’s Cowboy jacket.

The Cowboys pulled off an amazing play after Dak Prescott threw the ball downfield to Cole Beasley for a touchdown with about a minute to go in the fourth quarter. The boys managed to score a two-point conversion winning the game 36-35.

The fan kept up his end of the deal and took a picture with Malone in his Cowboys jacket. Check out the video below.

Video of Post Malone Makes Giants Fan Wear His Cowboys Jacket After a Wow Win

Thank goodness the Cowboys won; no one wants to see Post Malone in a Giants jersey.

Via: TMZ