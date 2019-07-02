Princess Diana Was Considered For 'Bodyguard' Sequel
Kevin Costner spoke with her about it before her death.
July 2, 2019
In an interview with People magazine, Kevin Costner (the star, and the bodyguard, of The Bodyguardwith Whitney Houston) revealed that Princess Diana was considered for a starring role in a sequel to the film.
In fact, he said he had a conversation with her about it before her death.
Apparently the studio liked the idea of doing a sequel: and so did Princess Diana. When Costner asked if it was something she would like to do, she said yes. He also said she was a little nervous about the idea of doing a "kissing scene," but he assured her that they would make it OK. He also said she was incredibly sweet on the phone.
We lost Princess Diana in a heartbreaking car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.
Source: USA Today