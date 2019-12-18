98.7 KLUV's Best Christmas Songs Of All-Time
Need some help building your Christmas playlist? 98.7 KLUV has you covered. We gathered our favorite Christmas songs from all of our 98.7 KLUV staff.
Check out our lists below.
Jeff Miles:
1. Christmas Wrapping - The Waitresses
2. Do They Know It's Christmas - Band Aid
3. White Christmas - Bing Crosby
4. Merry Christmas Happy Holidays - *NSYNC
5. The Chanukah Song - Adam Sandler
6. It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams
7. Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town - Bruce Springsteen
8. Christmas Eve Sarajevo - Trans-Siberian Orchestra
9. Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer - Elmo And Patsy
10. All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
Rebekah Black:
1. All I Want For Christmas - Mariah Carey
2. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
3. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - DMX
4. The Chanukah Song - Adam Sandler
5. Wonderful Christmastime - Paul McCartney and Wings
6. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Kelly Clarkson
7. The Little Drummer Boy - David Bowie And Bing Crosby
Luckey:
1. The Chanukah Song - Adam Sandler
. Wonderful Christmastime - Paul McCartney and Wings
3. Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight) - The Ramones
4. No place Like Home For The Holidays - Perry Como
5. You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch - Thurl Ravencroft
6. O Holy Night - Josh Groban
7. Sleigh Ride - Leroy Anderson
8. Baby It's Cold Outside - Elf
9. Christmas Don't Be Late - The Chipmunks
10. Here Comes Santa Claus - Gene Autry
Race Taylor:
1. The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole
2. Little Drummer Boy - King & Country
3. Deck The Halls - SheDaisy
4. Sleigh Ride - Amy Grant
5. 2000 Miles - The Pretenders
6. Someday At Christmas - Stevie Wonder
7. Underneath The Christmas Tree - Kelly Clarkson
8. What Christmas Means To Me - Paul Young
9. Musta Been Ol Santa Claus - Harry Connick Jr.
Sybil:
1. The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole
2. Chrismas In Hollis - Run DMC
3. Baby, It's Cold Outside v.2 - Kelly Clarkson & John Legend
4. Santa Baby - Eartha Kitt
5. Marshmallow World - Dean Martin
6. I Wish It Was Christmas Today - SNL
7. White Christmas - The Drifters
8. Winter Wonderland - Bing Crosby
9. It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - Harry Connick Jr.
10. Last Christmas - Wham!
Jonathan Doll:
1. Christmas Wrapping - The Waitresses
2. Joy To The World - Pentatonix
3. Wonderful Christmastime - Paul McCartney
4. Santa Baby - Eartha Kitt
5. Christmas Baby, Please Come Home - Darlene Love
6. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause - The Jackson 5
7. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Michael Buble
Jim Zippo:
1. Merry Christmas, Darling - The Carpenters
2. All I Want For Christmas Is You - Vince Vance & The Vandels
3. All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
4. Santa Baby - Madonna
5. Wonderful Christmastime - Paul McCartney & Wings
6. Baby, It's Cold Outside - Dean Martin & Martina McBride
7. Wizards In Winter - Trans-Siberian Orchestra
8. The Christmas Song - Alvin & The Chipmunks
9. There's No Place Like Home For The Holidays - The Carpenters
10. Sleigh Ride - Leroy Anderson