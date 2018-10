Rapper Dies After Falling From Wing Of Flying Plane During Music Video Shoot

Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray passed away after a tragic accident while shooting his latest music video.

McMurray, who performs under the name Jon James, was performing a stunt that involved standing on the wing of a moving plane. While it was flying. Unfortunately, as McMurray moved further out on the wing, the small Cessna "went into a downward spiral," according to a statement released by his management team.

McMurray held onto the wing as long as he could, but unfortunately lost his grip before the plane could make a proper landing. There wasn't enough time to release his parachute, and died immediately upon impact.

Both the plane and pilot landed safely; no one else was injured as a result of the incident.

Video of Jon James McMurray's Final Moments Before Fatal Stunt

Police, the coroners' service, and the Transportation Safety Board are all investigating McMurray's death, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Via NME