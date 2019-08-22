Rebekah: After 13 Weeks In A Boot, My Foot Is Still Broken!

So a lot of you have been asking about my foot. Sigh...where do I begin?!?!?!?!

Ok, let's start from the beginning. I broke my foot. Not a fracture, not a sprain, I broke it all the way. My break is just below my left pinky toe. How did I do it, you ask? No surprise, doing something stupid. Dancing. Yes, dancing.

It all started with a fun evening of karaoke with friends I hadn't seen in a while. We're at this place in Dallas called Double Wide, sipping on Yoohoo Yeehaws (absolutely you should try one, they are delish!). Wait, before you assume the worst, I was not drunk. I had had a drink. Anyway, my friend Vada and I got up, did a Britney Spears song for Karaoke, then started dancing. We were all having so much fun until this one girl got on stage to show off her singing skills. Let me just say, she brought down the room with a really slow, boring song. Of course, with a slow song playing, naturally that means you should whip out the ballet moves.

NOPE!!! Do NOT do this!!! I repeat, do NOT do this!!!

Sooooooooo...broke my foot this evening. #epicdancebattle A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on May 31, 2019 at 11:00pm PDT

You can see where this is headed. I did one giant, albeit angelic leap into the air, but did not stick the landing. Instead, my dumb foot got caught up in my dumb flip flop and crunch! I fell to the floor immediately. I could hear it on impact. I knew immediately it was broken. So, I hobbled on our and drove myself the the ER, where they all confirmed my idiocracy.

Fast forward to 13 weeks later. I am still broken and in a boot. Why? Apparently, when you're old (37) your bones don't heal as quickly. Yay! Not only that, but where I broke it, is one of the hardest places to heal. By the way, the doc also put me on a bone stimulator which is supposed to help it grow faster and stronger. So far, he can't tell if it's working. Yay!

Let me just say that 3 weeks ago, I was feeling really down about my foot. I'm over the boot. I wanted to yell, scream, and cry in the Dr.'s office. However, right now, I find it hilarious. Just another one of those things that could only happen to me. Anyone else on Earth would heal up in a normal amount of time, but Rebekah...nah. No joke, most expensive mistake I've ever made!

Lesson learned though! You won't catch me doing any more ballet moves on the dance floor. Or anywhere else for that matter.