Rebekah Reviews: A Quiet Place

Perhaps my most anticipated movie of 2018...A Quiet Place, starring John Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt, who are forced to stay quiet to keep themselves and their family safe from spider-looking alien monsters that kill anything and everything that makes noise. Seems right up my alley right?

Video of A Quiet Place (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

It's no secret that I love horror flicks. I've been anxiously awaiting this one since it's debut at SXSW. So far, the reviews have been great! However, I have one major plot line beef with this film. In fact, it almost ruined the movie for me. Almost. And just so you know, no one else around seemed to be bothered by it, so maybe I'm being picky.

Let's start with the good stuff...the acting is great. It's a well made movie. The alien creatures look amazing. It's intense. It's scary. There are a lot of jumpy moments. Perhaps my favorite part of the movie is that there is a lot of silence, as in there are very few actual words spoken between characters. Most everything is in sign language. The quiet does a really good job of creating anxiousness from start to finish.

BUT, uggg I know, I wish I didn't have a BUT. My one big problem with this movie, they reveal the answer to the alien problem to the audience a little too early, meaning we have to sit by a watch the characters make dumb mistakes. No kidding, I was actually mad that one of the main characters couldn't figure out what was happening after the same thing happens twice in a row. I know that is so vague, but I can't give you anymore details without ruining the plot. I'll put a small spoiler discussion at the bottom of the page.

Anyway, I've had some time to think about the movie. And I'm not as mad today as I was immediately after seeing A Quiet Place. It's a good movie. If you like scary movies, definitely go see this one in theaters.

Ok, if you aren't interested in spoilers, STOP READING NOW!

No seriously, majors spoilers coming.

This is your last warning...SPOILERS, SPOILERS, SPOILERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Ok, so there is one scene that absolutely pissed me off. It's near the end of the movie. Not once, but twice it becomes glaringly obvious what will keep the aliens away. It's the faulty cochlear implant worn by the daughter. On two different occasions, when the alien gets near, it sets off some sort of high pitched frequency cause pain to both the alien and the daughter. TWICE! Both times, the aliens get close but end up running away because of the noise. Long story short, she gets her dad killed in the process, but not before they lock eyes for what seems like minutes. You think maybe she's figuring it out, but really it's a moment where father and daughter are making up, since she got her little brother killed earlier in the movie. For real, he has time to say "I love you. I have always loved you."

Now I talked with other moviegoers, who take the side that she was under a lot stress and in a panic situation, so she wasn't thinking straight. Ok, I guess that's plausible, but it still bothered me.

Obviously, I'm not a director. And could not have done as good of a job as John Krasinksi. However, one little tiny tweak. Maybe have the daughter start figuring things out as dad is getting ready to sacrifice himself for the kids, where she at least tries to stop him before he gets eaten. Other option would be to kill dad off earlier, before we see anything related to her hearing device.

Ok, there you have it. Pretty sure there will be plenty of you out there who completely disagree with me. And that's ok, because I'm not a real film critic.