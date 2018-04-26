The Rolling Stones To Release Massive 15-Album Vinyl Box Set

The ROLLING STONES are offering fans all of their studio albums from the years 1971-2016 in a huge new box set, and it will be released on June 15th.

Priced at $450, the new vinyl collection, which has been specially remastered for this release, will be spread across 20 LPs and also includes a digital download card and a certificate of authentication.

All of the album's original artwork has been reproduced for the set, including the Andy Warhol-designed zipper cover of Sticky Fingers and the set of 12 post cards from Exile On Main Street. Of the 16 albums, Sticky Fingers & Exile have previously been reissued in deluxe, expanded form.

Pre-orders for The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016 can be placed now at the Rolling Stones' official online store. As the release date for the box set grows near, so does The Stones' European No Filters Tour, which is set to begin May 17 in Dublin, Ireland. And what about new music from "The World's Greatest Rock & Roll Band"? According to Keith Richards, "It will happen. Don’t worry about it, but it’s in the early stages," he said back in February." Rock on, Rolling Stones!

The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016 LP listing:

Sticky Fingers (1971)

Exile on Main St (1972)

Goats Head Soup (1973)

It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (1974)

Black and Blue (1976)

Some Girls (1978)

Emotional Rescue (1980)

Tattoo You (1981)

Undercover (1983)

Dirty Work (1986)

Steel Wheels (1989)

Voodoo Lounge (1994)

Bridges to Babylon (1997)

A Bigger Bang (2005)

Blue & Lonesome (2016)