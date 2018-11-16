North Texas School District Gave All Their Employees An Extra $500

Every staff member in the Royse City Independent School District had no idea they were getting an early Christmas present this week.

The school district wanted to show their staff members some appreciation this holiday season. What better way than to give everyone some extra cash. $500 in cash that is.

The school board approved the $440,000 gift as a way of investing in their staff. The superintendent and school principals surprised staff members by presenting them with a check for $500.

This gift wasn’t just for teachers, but for cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and crossing guards as well.

School administrators tell CBS DFW that this isn’t the first time that Royse City ISD was able to reward their staff, and that they don’t want it to be the last.

School Board President Julie Stutts says they were able to pull off this big surprise thanks to growth the district is experiencing, “We’re a fast-growing district, so we’ve had a little extra growth, and a little more money in the budget. Whenever we can pull some of that money and invest it back in our teachers, that’s what we like to do.”