Rush Debut New "A Farewell To Kings" Lyric Video

Rush is taking it back to 1977.

The legendary progressive rock trio has revealed a brand new lyric videofor “A Farewell to Kings,” the title track of the band’s fifth studio album.

The clip follows the recently released 40th anniversary expanded editionof the full-length, packed with rarities and extras.

“A Farewell to Kings” lyric video features animated imagery from the album cover as well as shots of the band performing live.

Watch the video below.