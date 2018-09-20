Sally Field Says Just-Released Memoir Would Have Hurt Burt Reynolds

The Oscar-winning actress had never revealed painful parts of her childhood nor painful parts of her relationship with one of the most famous men in the world.

Sally Field's new memoir, In Pieces, is out and available just two weeks after the death of Burt Reynolds - the man with whom she spent five of her 71 years.

"I really didn't speak to him for the last 30 years of his life," Field said on The View this week. "I would feel him kind of reach out to me via the press."

Video of Sally Field On Burt Reynolds, Family&#039;s Reaction To Her Memoir | The View

Regarding their instant connection on the set of Smokey and the Bandit, she told ABC News Diane Sawyer, "The nature of it wasn't just, 'Oh, this is a love affair.' There some ingredient between us having to do with my caretaking and him needing to be taken care of."

The chapter about Burt's controlling behavior would have hurt him, she said.

“By the time we met, the weight of his stardom had become a way for Burt to control everyone around him, and from the moment I walked through the door, it was a way to control me. We were a perfect match of flaws,” she writes in the memoir.

"This would hurt him," she said in an interview with the New York Times. "I felt glad that he wasn't going to read it, he wasn't going to be asked about it, and he wasn't going to have to defend himself or lash out, which e probably would have." The relationship was "confusing and complicated, and not without loving and caring, but really complicated and hurtful to me."

Regarding her childhood, Sally shares for the first time of sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather.