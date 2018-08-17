We're Getting A Documentary About "The Sandlot!"

The Sandlot is one of the greatest baseball movies of all time. Coming out 25 years ago, it transcends generations and is something parents can enjoy right along with their kids.

We can't get enough of the movie, which is why we're so excited for this news. The Sandlot is getting a documentary! Premiering TOMORROW on FS1, Legends Never Die: The Sandlot Story will feature exclusive interviews with the film’s writer/director David Mickey Evans, along with members of the original cast discussing the process, and special memories, and why exactly the film resonates still with so many people today.

The documentary will also feature clips from behind-the-scenes that have never been seen before, interviews from the actors WHILE they were filming, and cameos from athletes!

Video of Legends Never Die: The Sandlot Story | FOX SPORTS

Legends Never Die: The Sandlot Story airs TOMORROW, Saturday, August 18 at 9pm on FS1!

Via Fox Sports