Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Tabloid Reporting Screaming Match Between Her and Husband Matthew Broderick

Last night, Sarah Jessica Parker addressed The National Enquirer's publicized claim of she and husband Matthew Broderick being "caught on camera in a public screaming match", plus suggesting the couple argue over his new London theater show.

Sarah responded on Instagram.

Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense. As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no "screaming match" as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing. After much thought I have decided to share a typical letter of "inquiry" from these people. As if the truth, a response or any comments from me or my publicist had any bearing on what they threaten to "report" . Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home. There's your "scoop" From a "reliable source". #tabloidharassment