Bud Kennedy, Star-Telegram writer and Inside Texas Politics Panelist, Shares His Dusty Attics Playlist

At one time, Dallas-Fort Worth was home to four daily newspapers. The Dallas Morning News, Dallas Times Herald, Fort Worth Press, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Bud Kennedy worked for all of 'em.

That's a pretty impressive record for anyone, but it's made more special by the fact that Bud was born and raised here. A graduate of Arlington Heights High School (hey, no one is perfect), Kennedy has spent the last few decades at the Star-Telegram - and politics is just one of his passions. Bud also knows all the best places to eat.

He also has a few stories to tell. Let's start with flying his dad's car off the West Freeway into the Trinity River.

I don't even recall any Paschal boys doing that.

Dallas-Fort Worth's weekly record listening party. Dusty Attics, Saturday nights at 11...on 98.7 KLUV.

Twitter:

@EatsBeat

@BudKennedy

https://twitter.com/EatsBeat

https://twitter.com/BudKennedy

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/bud.kennedy

https://www.facebook.com/budken/

Check out his playlist below:

1. "It Don't Come Easy" - Ringo Starr

Video of Ringo Starr - It Don&#039;t Come Easy (Official Video) [HD]

2. "Hey Baby" - Bruce Chanel

Video of Bruce Channel - Hey Baby

3. "Big Brown Eyes" - Old 97's​

Video of Big Brown Eyes

4. "I'd Have To Be Crazy" - Willie Nelson & Steve Fromholz

Video of I&#039;d Have to Be Crazy

5. "What's Fort Worth?" - George Hamilton IV ​ ​

Video of George Hamilton IV - What&#039;s Fort Worth

6. "Hey Baby, Que Paso?" - Texas Tornados ​

Video of George Hamilton IV - What&#039;s Fort Worth

7. "I've Got Dreams To Remember" - Delbert McClinton ​

Video of Delbert McClinton - I&#039;ve Got Dreams To Remember

8. "Midnight Rider" - Allman Brothers ​

Video of The Allman Brothers Band - Midnight Rider - 9/10/1973 - Grand Opera House (Official)

9. "Reason To Believe" - Rod Stewart​

Video of Reason to Believe (from One Night Only! Rod Stewart Live at Royal Albert Hall)

NEXT WEEK...Jeff Miles!​