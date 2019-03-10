Bud Kennedy, Star-Telegram writer and Inside Texas Politics Panelist, Shares His Dusty Attics Playlist
At one time, Dallas-Fort Worth was home to four daily newspapers. The Dallas Morning News, Dallas Times Herald, Fort Worth Press, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Bud Kennedy worked for all of 'em.
That's a pretty impressive record for anyone, but it's made more special by the fact that Bud was born and raised here. A graduate of Arlington Heights High School (hey, no one is perfect), Kennedy has spent the last few decades at the Star-Telegram - and politics is just one of his passions. Bud also knows all the best places to eat.
He also has a few stories to tell. Let's start with flying his dad's car off the West Freeway into the Trinity River.
I don't even recall any Paschal boys doing that.
Dallas-Fort Worth's weekly record listening party. Dusty Attics, Saturday nights at 11...on 98.7 KLUV.
Twitter:
@EatsBeat
@BudKennedy
https://twitter.com/BudKennedy
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/bud.kennedy
https://www.facebook.com/budken/
Check out his playlist below:
1. "It Don't Come Easy" - Ringo Starr
2. "Hey Baby" - Bruce Chanel
3. "Big Brown Eyes" - Old 97's
4. "I'd Have To Be Crazy" - Willie Nelson & Steve Fromholz
5. "What's Fort Worth?" - George Hamilton IV
6. "Hey Baby, Que Paso?" - Texas Tornados
7. "I've Got Dreams To Remember" - Delbert McClinton
8. "Midnight Rider" - Allman Brothers
9. "Reason To Believe" - Rod Stewart
NEXT WEEK...Jeff Miles!