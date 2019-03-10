Bud Kennedy, Star-Telegram writer and Inside Texas Politics Panelist, Shares His Dusty Attics Playlist

March 10, 2019
Saturday Night Special With Jody Dean
Jody Dean

At one time, Dallas-Fort Worth was home to four daily newspapers. The Dallas Morning News, Dallas Times Herald, Fort Worth Press, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Bud Kennedy worked for all of 'em. 

That's a pretty impressive record for anyone, but it's made more special by the fact that Bud was born and raised here. A graduate of Arlington Heights High School (hey, no one is perfect), Kennedy has spent the last few decades at the Star-Telegram - and politics is just one of his passions. Bud also knows all the best places to eat. 

He also has a few stories to tell. Let's start with flying his dad's car off the West Freeway into the Trinity River. 

I don't even recall any Paschal boys doing that.

Dallas-Fort Worth's weekly record listening party. Dusty Attics, Saturday nights at 11...on 98.7 KLUV. 

Twitter: 

@EatsBeat

@BudKennedy

https://twitter.com/EatsBeat

https://twitter.com/BudKennedy 

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/bud.kennedy

https://www.facebook.com/budken/  

Check out his playlist below:

1. "It Don't Come Easy" - Ringo Starr 

2. "Hey Baby" - Bruce Chanel 

3. "Big Brown Eyes" - Old 97's​

4. "I'd Have To Be Crazy" - Willie Nelson & Steve Fromholz

5. "What's Fort Worth?" - George Hamilton IV ​ ​

6. "Hey Baby, Que Paso?" - Texas Tornados ​

7. "I've Got Dreams To Remember" - Delbert McClinton ​

8. "Midnight Rider" - Allman Brothers ​

9. "Reason To Believe" - Rod Stewart​

NEXT WEEK...Jeff Miles!​

 

 

Dusty Attics
Bud Kennedy

