Dusty Attics: Episode 3 - Paige Flink, CEO, The Family Place

She became executive director of The Family Place in 1997. Within a few short years the organization raised more than $5-million dollars over its annual budget, and built a 55,000 foot safe campus for the battered and abused women, children and men it serves.

Perhaps that's why Paige Flink was once referred to as "a bulldozer in pink lipstick".

Paige's approach has earned both fans and detractors, and more than a few of us have occasionally found her familiar voice on the other end of the phone - correcting our statistics, admonishing us for more attention to an unrelenting problem, or reminding us to never forget the victims in our rush to get the story.

Through The Family Place, countless survivors of domestic violence have been able to move beyond its insidious effects and start their lives over again. So after spending her days pouring out, what songs does Paige put in the speakers to fill back up?

1. "Our House" - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Video of Our House

2. "Respect" - Aretha Franklin

Video of Respect

3. "You Make Me Feel (Like A Natural Woman)" - Carole King

Video of Carole King - (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (Audio)

4. "Fire and Rain" - James Taylor

Video of Fire And Rain

5. "Get Together" - The Youngbloods

Video of The Youngbloods - Get Together (Audio)

6. "Shout" - The Isley Brothers

Video of The Isley Brothers - Shout

7. "Just A Gigolo" - Louie Prima/Keely Smith

Video of Louis Prima &amp; Keely Smith, Just a Gigolo &amp; I Ain&#039;t Go Nobody

8. "Morning Has Broken" - Yusuf (Cat Stevens)

Video of Morning Has Broken

9. "Rocky Top" - The Osborne Brothers

Video of Osborne Brothers - Rocky Top 1967

The Family Place

Paige Flink