Former Dallas Cowboy Chad Hennings' Dusty Attics Playlist
March 27, 2019
Say hello to college All-American, Air Force Academy graduate, former Dallas Cowboy, 3-time Super Bowl champion, United States Air Force combat veteran, businessman, author, speaker, husband, father-of-two, and all-around good guy Chad Hennings.
Oh, and one more thing: music connoisseur.
1. "I Want To Hold Your Hand" - The Beatles
2. "Rock of Ages" - Def Leppard
3. "Amarillo By Morning" - George Strait
4. "I Wanna Go Back" - Eddie Money
5. "Can't Help Falling In Love" - Elvis Presley
6. "Bernadette" - Four Tops
7. "My Whole World Ended" - David Ruffin
8. "Never Gonna Give You Up" - Rick Astley
9. "Ramble On" - Led Zeppelin
"You blew me away with Chad's list......what a "widespread love for music!" - Kellie
"I was listening and enjoying so much until I fell asleep and missed the last fifteen mins. DARN!!" - Jill
"Loving Chad Hennings on Dusty Attics ----!" - Carie
"We look forward to Saturday nights because of Dusty Attics!" - Cheryl
Chad's website: https://chadhennings.com