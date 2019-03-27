Former Dallas Cowboy Chad Hennings' Dusty Attics Playlist

Say hello to college All-American, Air Force Academy graduate, former Dallas Cowboy, 3-time Super Bowl champion, United States Air Force combat veteran, businessman, author, speaker, husband, father-of-two, and all-around good guy Chad Hennings.

Oh, and one more thing: music connoisseur.

1. "I Want To Hold Your Hand" - The Beatles

Video of The Beatles - I Want To Hold Your Hand/HD

2. "Rock of Ages" - Def Leppard

Video of Def Leppard - Rock of Ages

3. "Amarillo By Morning" - George Strait

Video of George Strait - Amarillo By Morning (Official Music Video)

4. "I Wanna Go Back" - Eddie Money

Video of Eddie Money - I Wanna Go Back

5. "Can't Help Falling In Love" - Elvis Presley

Video of Elvis Presley - Can&#039;t Help Falling In Love (Audio)

6. "Bernadette" - Four Tops

Video of Bernadette

7. "My Whole World Ended" - David Ruffin

Video of My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)

8. "Never Gonna Give You Up" - Rick Astley

Video of Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (Official Music Video)

9. "Ramble On" - Led Zeppelin

Video of Ramble On (2007 Remaster)

"You blew me away with Chad's list......what a "widespread love for music!" - Kellie

"I was listening and enjoying so much until I fell asleep and missed the last fifteen mins. DARN!!" - Jill

"Loving Chad Hennings on Dusty Attics ----!" - Carie

"We look forward to Saturday nights because of Dusty Attics!" - Cheryl

Chad's website: https://chadhennings.com