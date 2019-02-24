Former Dallas Morning News Columnist Alan Peppard's Dusty Attics' Playlist
On this week's Dusty Attics Jody Dean welcomed longtime Dallas Morning News columnist Alan Peppard.
From his first assignment covering George H.W. Bush’s inauguration in 1988 to hanging with Larry Hagman and Chuck Norris, Alan has been around. So, what were the songs that shaped him through all this?
Check out Alan's Playlist Below:
1. "King of the Road" - Roger Miller
2. "Levon" - Elton John
3. "Sail On" - The Commodores
4. "And When I Die" - Blood, Sweat and Tears
5. "No Matter What" - Badfinger
6. "Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)" - Edison Lighthouse
7. "Summer Rain" - Johnny Rivers
8. "A Little Less Conversation" - Elvis Presley
9. "The Weight" - The Band
10. "Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing" - Stevie Wonder
Check out Alan's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram