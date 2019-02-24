Former Dallas Morning News Columnist Alan Peppard's Dusty Attics' Playlist

On this week's Dusty Attics Jody Dean welcomed longtime Dallas Morning News columnist Alan Peppard.

From his first assignment covering George H.W. Bush’s inauguration in 1988 to hanging with Larry Hagman and Chuck Norris, Alan has been around. So, what were the songs that shaped him through all this?

Check out Alan's Playlist Below:

1. "King of the Road" - Roger Miller

Video of King of The Road - Roger Miller - 1965

2. "Levon" - Elton John

Video of Elton John - Levon (1971) Live at BBC Studios

3. "Sail On" - The Commodores

Video of Commodores - Sail On

4. "And When I Die" - Blood, Sweat and Tears

Video of &quot;And When I Die&quot; . . . Blood Sweat &amp; Tears

5. "No Matter What" - Badfinger

Video of Badfinger - No Matter What

6. "Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)" - Edison Lighthouse

Video of Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse (1970)

7. "Summer Rain" - Johnny Rivers

Video of Johnny Rivers - Summer Rain

8. "A Little Less Conversation" - Elvis Presley

Video of Elvis Presley - A Little Less Conversation

9. "The Weight" - The Band

Video of The Weight - The Band (lyrics)

10. "Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing" - Stevie Wonder

Video of Stevie Wonder - Don&#039;t You Worry &#039;Bout a Thing (Lyrics)

Check out Alan's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram