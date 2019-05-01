All Great Traffic Reports Come With A Seagull

Seagull goes VIRAL as a traffic reporter!

We've all seen the traffic cams on the news where they are showing you traffic hot spots in the area. A seagull in London decided to help with the traffic report by taking over the traffic cams! It's hilarious!

My favorite story of the day! ----



A seagull photobombs a traffic camera in London! --



A must see video on @fox43 ⤵️⤵️. pic.twitter.com/xWszY0PWf2 — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) May 1, 2019

Hey Seagull! If you decided to move to Texas, we will gladly hire you here in North Texas!