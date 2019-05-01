seagull

All Great Traffic Reports Come With A Seagull

May 1, 2019

Seagull goes VIRAL as a traffic reporter! 

We've all seen the traffic cams on the news where they are showing you traffic hot spots in the area.  A seagull in London decided to help with the traffic report by taking over the traffic cams! It's hilarious!  

Hey Seagull! If you decided to move to Texas, we will gladly hire you here in North Texas!

