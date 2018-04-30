Seattle Seahawks Draft Pick Shaquem Griffin Was In The Bathroom When His Name Was Announced

When sports are more than just sports.

The 2018 NFL Draft is now behind us - and as teams start to calculate their futures with their new acquisitions, it's worth it to look at two of the best stories to come out of this year's selection.

First, there's Connor Williams - the offensive lineman Dallas chose in the second round. Williams is from Coppell, which means he gets to play for his hometown team - but it's the letter of gratitude he wrote to his childhood bullies that has everyone talking. If your kids face any tormentors of their own, this is a must-read. Click HERE to read Connor's letter.

Then, there's Shaquem Griffin - who'll line up with his twin brother in Seattle. Griffin left hand was amputated when he was just a toddler, but he never let it stop him - becoming one of the best collegiate linebackers in the country at the University of Central Florida.

But that's just part of this wonderfully human story. Where was Griffin when the Seahawks called? In the bathroom.