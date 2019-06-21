See Rangers New Ballpark - Globe Life Field - Now 65% Complete
June 21, 2019
The retractable roof comes next week!
As your Texas Rangers play the Indians today at 1:05 in near triple digits, they stay inspired by taking a tour of next year’s home – and standing where home plate will be.
Globe Life Field is 2/3 complete. Players traded ballcaps for hardhats… and liked what they saw.
Previewing their future home. --⚾️-- pic.twitter.com/DxhFySJir3— Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) June 19, 2019
Fly into the future home of the @Rangers. #GlobeLifeField #2020 pic.twitter.com/XCG3yBjVK1— Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) June 5, 2019
.@GlobeLifeField is gonna be cool... literally. pic.twitter.com/7FN5mOjCxN— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 19, 2019
Home plate. Can y’all visualize it?! #GlobeLifeField pic.twitter.com/ASIdBPKsJe— Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) June 19, 2019
Construction completion date: March 1, 2020.
#nomoresweat