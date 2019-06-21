See Rangers New Ballpark - Globe Life Field - Now 65% Complete

The retractable roof comes next week!

As your Texas Rangers play the Indians today at 1:05 in near triple digits, they stay inspired by taking a tour of next year’s home – and standing where home plate will be.

Globe Life Field is 2/3 complete. Players traded ballcaps for hardhats… and liked what they saw.

Previewing their future home. --⚾️-- pic.twitter.com/DxhFySJir3 — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) June 19, 2019

Construction completion date: March 1, 2020.

#nomoresweat