The Sex Doll Business May Be Banned In Houston, But There Is Already One In Dallas

Officials in Houston have recently banned a proposed sex doll brothel in their city, but there's been a similar operation in Dallas going on for years.

Bliss Arcade Theater & Club, located on John Carpenter Freeway, offers sex dolls for rental.

The club's website says they are currently the only store in Texas where this can be done.

Renting a doll costs an initial $300 deposit and an additional $40 for a private room. The club says as long as the doll is not manhandled or damaged, patrons get their $300 back.

In addition to sex doll rental, Bliss Arcade Theater & Club operates as a swingers nightclub. A review of the club says it has been open since 2009.

Officials with the city of Houston voted today to not allow plans for a proposed sex doll brothel run by a Canadian company to move forward.

