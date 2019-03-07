dance_class

People Are Loving This Unlikely Guy's Sick Dance Moves!

March 7, 2019

The internet is a weirdly wonderful place! It's a place where cat videos put you in a good mood. It's a place where you can show off your natural talents, whether it be crafting, singing, or even dancing. It's a place where you can become an overnight sensation.

You guessed it! We've found the latest and greatest in dance moves! And it comes from an unlikely source. Now this guys isn't old, he's just older. Not to mention, he's got a pretty sweet beard. Long story short, he's not someone you would expect to see dancing to hip hop. However, when he does...he does it really, really well!

Get ready because this is going to make your day!

BRB SCREAMING OVER THIS -------------- . . . ◾️DROP-IN DANCE CLASSES (age17+) ◾️TUES + THURS @ 7:30-9PM ◾️ALL LEVELS // $15 --JACKSONVILLE, FL ----Creator|Choreo @jenefresh -- #1vibedance #jencolvinchoreo #3rdanniversary #3yearsofgoodvibes #wow #postmalone #wowpostmalone

A post shared by 1 VIBE DANCE (@1vibedance) on

That was amazing! We're gonna watch it again.

Tags: 
Dance
Post Malone
Man
dance class
Hip hop
moves

