Small Town Frightened By 'Zombie' Raccoons

The people of Youngstown, Ohio are dealing with quite a scary situation. Reports are coming in claiming that the city is being invaded by "zombie-like" raccoons, sending residents into a panic.

Police began receiving calls in March from homeowners reporting that the creatures had been seen standing upright on their back legs and showing their fangs. “He would stand up on his hind legs, which I’ve never seen a raccoon do before, and he would show his teeth and then he would fall over backward and go into almost a comatose condition,” Robert Coggeshall told WKBN. Raccoons are normally nocturnal animals, but these sightings have been occuring during the day which contributes to how strange this all is.

Reports of "zombie-like" raccoons puzzle Youngstown police

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources now believes the raccoons are infected with distemper. Distemper is apparently a very contagious disease and can cause digestive problems, respiratory issues, and seizures. The virus cannot be contracted by humans, but dogs can catch the illness. “It’s mostly spread through inhalation, but any contact with a raccoon can be dangerous,” Dr. Margee O’Donnell-Foust of Bark Mobile Pet Vet said. “Dogs in the backyard or in the park could certainly contract the illness.”

People from other counties around the area have also reported sightings saying, “What you are most impressed with is these animals walking extremely slowly, and not seeming to care about their surroundings,” Dr. Donna Alexander said, via CBS Chicago. “They are not showing any fear of humans. They are walking around during the daytime.”

