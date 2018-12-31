dog

Dreamstime

Sniffles The Noseless Dog Is Melting Hearts

December 31, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Trending

Meet Sniffles: he's a 12-year-old senior dog who's taken social media by storm.

Sniffles doesn't have a nose.  In fact, he has the tendency to snort a lot.  The folks at Sniffles' current home, the Florida-based Poodle and Pooch Rescue, say he needs some dental work, too.  They believe he lost his nose when he was attacked by a pack of dogs in Puerto Rico.  Most of all, Sniffles loves kids and strangers.

After word of Sniffles hit social media, he gained national attention.  Luckily, 100+ people from around the United States have submitted applications to adopt him.  It looks like Sniffles will find a forever home soon!

Source: KHOU 11

 

Tags: 
sniffles
the dog
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes