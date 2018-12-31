Sniffles The Noseless Dog Is Melting Hearts

Meet Sniffles: he's a 12-year-old senior dog who's taken social media by storm.

Sniffles doesn't have a nose. In fact, he has the tendency to snort a lot. The folks at Sniffles' current home, the Florida-based Poodle and Pooch Rescue, say he needs some dental work, too. They believe he lost his nose when he was attacked by a pack of dogs in Puerto Rico. Most of all, Sniffles loves kids and strangers.

After word of Sniffles hit social media, he gained national attention. Luckily, 100+ people from around the United States have submitted applications to adopt him. It looks like Sniffles will find a forever home soon!

