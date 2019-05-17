The Spice Girls Bus From "Spice World" Now Available As An Airbnb
We think it's time you "spice" up your travel life!
Fans of the Spice Girls can now stay in the original Spice Bus from the 1997 movie Spice World! Suzanne Godley, a self-professed Spice Girls megafan listed the bus available for rent. She said in a statement, "The Spice Girls were my childhood obsession. My parents were subjected to my tone-deaf performances as Baby Spice, and I must have watched the Spice World movie hundreds of times. And while I have grown up over the years, I don’t think I’ve ever grown out of my love for them."
Her boss purchased, and renovated the bus to turn it into a viable, comfortable living space.
Stop. Right. Now. You can actually rent the real Spice Girls 'Spiceworld' bus on Airbnb --https://t.co/g0UQVowRZT pic.twitter.com/MgpMZHyJdS— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) May 16, 2019
The bus will be available for rent in London for only a couple of days in June, in time with the Spice Girls show at Wembley Stadium. It will be available for roughly $127 per night, and will come stocked with vintage '90s magazines and CDs!
Via USA Today