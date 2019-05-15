(Photo by Jefferson Graham, USAT)

Stan Lee’s Former Manager Charged With Felony Elder Abuse Against The Comic Book Legend

May 15, 2019
Sadly, the world lost Stan Lee last November at the age of 95.

The summer before his death however, Lee and his daughter filed, and were granted a restraining order against Keya Morgan, Lee’s former manager whom the pair were accusing of elder abuse.

Now, word has come that Morgan is set to be formally charged with abusing the comic book legend before his death.  Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charge last Friday, which include felony allegations of theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult.  A warrant has been issued for Morgan’s arrest.

Morgan’s attorney Alex Kessel says the 37-year-old is not guilty, has never abused or taken advantage of Lee in any way, and will be exonerated.

