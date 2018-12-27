Kevin Spacey

Strange Christmas Video With Kevin Spacey Going Viral This Week

December 27, 2018
A self produced video of Kevin Spacey portraying his character Frank Underwood from the popular Netflix show ''House of Cards'' has been making its way around the internet this week.  

The video was initially uploaded to YouTube on Monday Dec. 24, 2018 and in 24 hours had roughly 4.5 million views.  The video was also uploaded the same day Spacey was officially indicted on felony sex charges.

Now that number has risen to over 6 million views.  Check out the video below.  

