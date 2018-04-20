Stranger Breaks into Home, is Found in the Tub Eating Cheetos
Most of us would eat Cheetos in the tub naked, just probably in our own homes.
Not for this lady. According to police report, 29-year-old Evelyn Washington was found after breaking and entering by the homeowner, eating cheetos while taking a bath in Monroe, Louisiana on Tuesday. Police also found a plate of food sitting on the toilet.
She used a tall ice chest to climb in through a window; Washington told police that she was told to break into the house by an unknown male. It's unclear if the male told her to eat food and take a bath during the burglary.
Both the homeowner and Washington told police that they do not know each other. Washington's bail is set at $500.
Via: New York Post