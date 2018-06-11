'Stranger Things' Books Are Coming

'Stranger Things' fans may have a while to wait before the next season, but that doesn't mean you can't get your upside down fix in the meantime.

The Netflix hit is coming to the wide wide world of books...

Penguin Random House announced the release of 'Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-The-Scenes Companion' which will give fans a deeper look at the lore and history of the crazy town of Hawkins. There's another untitled book, which will be more abstract. this time drawing inspiration from the hit show.

In terms of content you can expect a prequel about Eleven's mother and her backstory coming in 2019

Via Mashable