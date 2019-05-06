Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Gets All Dressed Up For His Junior Prom

May 6, 2019
Features
Shows

It’s that time of the year again; prom season.

We typically see high school students go all out for prom, whether it's renting a limo or asking someone to be their date; there are even times when students try and ask celebrities to prom on social media. 

Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin in 'Stranger Things' is just like any other high school kid in America. Over the weekend, Matarazzo attended his junior prom and posted a few pictures from his pre-prom photo shoot on Saturday.

Looks like Gaten had a good time with all of his friends. After seeing these photos you just hope that Stranger Things will have a prom episode in the future. Can you imagine seeing all your favorite characters dressed up for an '80s prom? 

Check out the pictures below.

Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever @lizz.yu @nadiajewel_ @matthewpauljohnson @aniellooo715 @gabriellerollison @aidanroll @nj_roll @eburt40 @amandadelbury @chazmatazz1 @fionaamaeve

A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on

Via: Press of Atlantic City

Stranger Things
gaten matarazzo
prom
Pictures

