It was a standing ovation at a pep rally in Phoenix when a student with autism took the spotlight for the first time.

His name is Ridge and all he needed was a quiet room and someone to tell him "Yeah, go ahead," to rock out to the Star Spangled Banner on his guitar. He did a phenomenal job, the whole crowd went wild!

Now, that performance is going viral.

Video of Glendale student with autism nails National Anthem

Via KVUE