Study Reveals That Women Are Happier When Coupled With Ugly Men

Women don’t feel as pressured to look as good when they are with a man that is less attractive according to a study conducted by Florida State University.

The study focused on 113 newlyweds in DFW that had been married for four months or less and were in their late twenties.

The research concluded that when women marry more attractive men they were more likely to feel pressure to diet and lose weight in order to keep their man.

When women were with less attractive men they didn’t feel the need to diet and exercise as much and were happier.

Researcher, Tania Reynolds, said: “The results reveal that having a physically attractive husband may have negative consequences for wives, especially if those wives are not particularly attractive.”

Via Esquire