Getty Images

Study Reveals That Women Are Happier When Coupled With Ugly Men

June 21, 2019
Categories: 
Culture
Features
Headlines
Trending

Women don’t feel as pressured to look as good when they are with a man that is less attractive according to a study conducted by Florida State University.

The study focused on 113 newlyweds in DFW that had been married for four months or less and were in their late twenties. 

The research concluded that when women marry more attractive men they were more likely to feel pressure to diet and lose weight in order to keep their man. 

When women were with less attractive men they didn’t feel the need to diet and exercise as much and were happier.    

Researcher, Tania Reynolds, said: “The results reveal that having a physically attractive husband may have negative consequences for wives, especially if those wives are not particularly attractive.” 

Via Esquire

Tags: 
ugly men
relationships
couples

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes