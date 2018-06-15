Study Reveals Women Find "Dad Bods" More Attractive
It's Father's Day weekend, and chances are you'll probably be grilling out or eating at a nice restaurant, so the temptation for delicious, unhealthy food will be constant.
In case you're worried about your pants fitting a little more tightly after this weekend, don't be. In fact, maintain the belly, and you might find yourself a date! A new study from Planet Fitness found that women actually prefer the "dad bod" over other body types. In fact, 67% of the women found the dad bod attractive, and 62% found it SEXY.
Over 2,000 women filled out the survey, which found that 65% of women would marry someone with a dad bod over a man with a six-pack, 70% believe men with dad bods have happier marriages, and 83% believe that having a dad bod is a bona fide sign of confidence.
So fellas, go ahead and have that extra hamburger this weekend. As long as you maintain that couple days a week work out you should be good!
Via WFAA