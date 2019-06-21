Study Shows Dogs Detect Cancer With 97% Accuracy

We know dogs are smarter than we are, but…Is it possible that their noses are more sophisticated than technology at detecting cancer?

A new study involving beagles were incredibly accurate in “sniffing out” lung cancer in early stages.

The pups were trained to ‘sit’ when they could smell cancer in the blood samples, or ‘move on’ if the sample was from a healthy person.

“The dogs successfully made the distinction between the two types of samples, identifying the presence of cancer with 97.5% specificity, and 96.7% sensitivity,” according to results in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.

