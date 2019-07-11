12-Year-Old Boy Makes Bow Ties For Shelter Animals So They'll Look Cute In Photos
Sir Darius Brown has been crafting handmade designs for four years.
This will warm your heart. A tween in New Jersey has decided to put his creativity to good use. 12-year-old Sir Darius Brown started his own company called Beaux and Paws to help shelter dogs get adopted.
He was featured on the Today show where he explained how his handmade accessories contribute to animal rescue groups, "It helps the dog look noticeable, very attractive. It helps them find a forever, loving home.”
Happy Hump Day! #dapperdog #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #bowtie #bowtieswag #dogfashion #dogmodel #unbothered #photography #doglover #sirdariusbrown
Meet some of my new Furry Friends wearing their 4th of July Bow tie handmade by me! They look PAW-some!!!! Swipe left---- . 1st pic - Walter 2nd pic Top L-R: Callan & Quinn Middle L-R: Rico & Geist Bottom L-R: Bogart & Rowdy 3rd pic - Jude . . . . #dapperdog #divadog #debonairdog #dogmodel #4thofjulydogs #4thofjuly #keepdogssafe #bowtie #dogs #dogsofinstagram #designer #fashion #dogfashion #beauxandpaws #sirdariusbrown #fureverhome #foreverhome #fosterdog #ilovedogs #pawsomemission #sirdariusbrown
Over the weekend I found out, due to Hurricane Florence, some animal shelters were considering euthanizing dogs due to over crowding. Material things can be replaced but a life can't whether it's a person or animal. Several animal shelters and rescue groups such as @aspca @sthubertsanimal @mcspca and @ehrdogs have taken in many displaced dogs, have assisted with rescue efforts and went onsite to bring dogs and cats to safety, and are working tirelessly to find them new homes. These shelters must care for these fur babies until loving families are found. They need our help! I created a very limited amount of bow ties that can be made for a person or a dog/cat. ALL the proceeds will be donated to the shelters. I have also created a Go Fund Me (link in bio) and I'm asking my supporters and followers to PLEASE join me and helping these shelters by donating or purchasing a bowtie. You can also contact the shelters directly to make a donation. Dog bowties are $25 and a person's bowtie is $35. I can also create the same bow tie for cats. If interested in purchasing a bowtie please email me info@sirdariusbrown.com Thank you @windhamfabrics for donating the fabrics to create these bow ties. -- #adoptdontshop #doglivesmatter #hurricaneflorence #rescuedogs #nj #foreverhome #sirdariusbrown #donate #help #bowtie #dog #doglover #dogsofinstagram #aspca #sthubertsanimalwelfarecenter #monmouthcountyspca #eleventhhourdogrescue
OMG you guys rock!!! In just two days you've helped me raise $580.00 towards my "PAW-some Mission". Thank you soooooo much! To help me reach my goal I would greatly appreciate if you all could go to the link in my bio view and share my campaign. It would mean the world to me and to the dogs waiting for their FUR-ever homes. Thank you for the support!!! ------❤ #trending #awarenesscampaign #adoptdontshop #rescuedogs #dogrescue #rescuedogsofinstgram #dogstagram #doglife #dogmom #dogdad #doglivesmatter #mansbestfriend #doglovers #dogs #dogsofinstagram #bekind #gofundme #photography #bowtie #bowtienation #sirdariusbrown #shelterdogs #adoption #furbaby #dapperdogs #divadogs #bethechangeyouwanttosee #donate#supporters #ilovedogs @kindakindco
He also makes custom bow ties with your pet's names and for special occasions. He gives 50% of the proceeds to ASPCA, and he uses the other half to buiy more supplies (fabric, thread, etc.) to keep making bow ties. This kid is already a better person than I am. BRB... going to donate.
*Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram*