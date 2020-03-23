15 Pictures Of Puppies Doing The Cutest Puppy Things

It's National Puppy Day! What better way to celebrate than by looking at these adorable babies.

I know #NationalPuppyDay is in the USA only, but most of my friends live there, so here’s little me: pic.twitter.com/zIXQB5NbCI — Yuki -- STAYATHOME! (@LabradorYuki) March 23, 2020

Meet Ralphy newest member of the Tucker and @MapleLeafs family #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/o5j3fYkyBZ — Darcy Tucker (@16DarcyTucker) March 23, 2020

Humans said it’s #NationalPuppyDay so we wanted to share some pictures of me as a little guy for all my friends who I miss very much -- pic.twitter.com/MWpcNDjSMD — Bolt ⚡️ (@boltspup) March 23, 2020

Happy #NationalPuppyDay --! Throwback to me and my beautiful puppies -- to celebrate today, as it means so much to me, I’ll be posting more puppy pictures throughout the week! --❤️ pic.twitter.com/17GqFAGEHx — The Honey Monster (@honey_basset) March 23, 2020

It’s #NationalPuppyDay so here we go everyone!!! Love you all ♥️--♥️-- pic.twitter.com/2Y0CKzJ4Pu — Molly Lambswick (@MLambswick) March 23, 2020

Happy #NationalPuppyDay from Hank & Gus. They are both working from home & remind you to wash your paws. pic.twitter.com/c53WvK5W9T — Jim Szoke (@jimszoke) March 23, 2020

PUPPY derives from ‘poupée’, the French word for a doll. It originally only referred to a small dog or lapdog—while young dogs were originally known as ‘whelps’. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/VCYgwvp2kC — Haggard Hawks ---- (@HaggardHawks) March 23, 2020

Let’s do this again for #NationalPuppyDay --



For every 25 RTs I’ll post another Pavlov puppy picture. Feel free to share ur own puppy below to add to the ᵖᵃʷᵗʸ -- pic.twitter.com/pZDSS96ocl — ------------ ------ ---------- -- (@PAVGOD) March 23, 2020