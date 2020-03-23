15 Pictures Of Puppies Doing The Cutest Puppy Things
It's National Puppy Day! Celebrate by looking at these precious pets.
I know #NationalPuppyDay is in the USA only, but most of my friends live there, so here’s little me: pic.twitter.com/zIXQB5NbCI— Yuki -- STAYATHOME! (@LabradorYuki) March 23, 2020
Happy #NationalPuppyDay, everybody. pic.twitter.com/zBTCRGHjQ3— Robert McNees (@mcnees) March 23, 2020
Meet Ralphy newest member of the Tucker and @MapleLeafs family #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/o5j3fYkyBZ— Darcy Tucker (@16DarcyTucker) March 23, 2020
Humans said it’s #NationalPuppyDay so we wanted to share some pictures of me as a little guy for all my friends who I miss very much -- pic.twitter.com/MWpcNDjSMD— Bolt ⚡️ (@boltspup) March 23, 2020
#NationalPuppyDay— taly (@vsqztaly) March 23, 2020
my Linc is getting so big!! -- pic.twitter.com/e5X9l6Xpqf
Happy #NationalPuppyDay --! Throwback to me and my beautiful puppies -- to celebrate today, as it means so much to me, I’ll be posting more puppy pictures throughout the week! --❤️ pic.twitter.com/17GqFAGEHx— The Honey Monster (@honey_basset) March 23, 2020
It’s #NationalPuppyDay so here we go everyone!!! Love you all ♥️--♥️-- pic.twitter.com/2Y0CKzJ4Pu— Molly Lambswick (@MLambswick) March 23, 2020
Happy #NationalPuppyDay from Hank & Gus. They are both working from home & remind you to wash your paws. pic.twitter.com/c53WvK5W9T— Jim Szoke (@jimszoke) March 23, 2020
#NationalPuppyDay Here’s Guapo when he was still a puppy. pic.twitter.com/A9jdPDNvvf— Budini -- (@Budini) March 23, 2020
PUPPY derives from ‘poupée’, the French word for a doll. It originally only referred to a small dog or lapdog—while young dogs were originally known as ‘whelps’. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/VCYgwvp2kC— Haggard Hawks ---- (@HaggardHawks) March 23, 2020
Let’s do this again for #NationalPuppyDay --— ------------ ------ ---------- -- (@PAVGOD) March 23, 2020
For every 25 RTs I’ll post another Pavlov puppy picture. Feel free to share ur own puppy below to add to the ᵖᵃʷᵗʸ -- pic.twitter.com/pZDSS96ocl
Happy #NationalPuppyDay. <3 pic.twitter.com/XwPc8Er4eG— -- NELSON (@PupperNelson) March 23, 2020
Here’s some Simba content for #NationalPuppyDay -- -- pic.twitter.com/23Q3i1geMW— PRETTYMUCH (@PRETTYMUCH) March 23, 2020
It’s #NationalPuppyDay so here’s my baby Reani, everyone please tell her she’s a good girl!!! pic.twitter.com/inlLe8fAOQ— Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) March 23, 2020