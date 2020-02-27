16 Of The Best Leaning Tower Of Dallas Memes

The unintentional pile of rubble has become a national sensation.

February 27, 2020
Sybil
Leaning Tower of Dallas

It's been 11 days since the former Affiliated Computer Services building was scheduled for demolition. After an unsuccessful implosion via dynamite, the Llloyd D. Nabors destruction company brought out a wrecking ball. 

Fortunately (for those of us who are fans of the newest DFW icon), that didn't work either. Let the memes begin. Here are the best posts we've found around the internet regarding the Leaning Tower of Dallas. 

*Justin Mitchell, the guy who started a petition to keep it as a tourist attraction because "You wouldn't tear down the Leaning Tower of Pisa or the Great Pyramids of Giza and replace them with condos, would you?"

*Lucas from Do214 and Central Track creating this local masterpiece.

*Richards Group seizing an opportunity to advertise for Choctaw Casino. 

*Fort Worth Police Department sending back-up to get the job done.

*LegoLand making a miniature replica including other Dallas landmarks like American Airlines Center.

*LeaningTower joining Twitter and flirting with the local media. 

*The "wrecking ball" getting in on the action to talk smack (and ultimately getting suspended, then reinstated).

*WFAA's hysterical meme about Mondays.

*CBS predicting things that will happen before the tower goes down.

*Reunion Tower trolling the smaller building.

*Luka Doncic rocking a "Remember the Tower t-shirt on his birthday.

Happy birthday @lukadoncic! Dallas loves you. Oh, and the shirt looks good on you! #leaningtowerofdallas #rememberthetower

A post shared by Remember the Tower (@remember_the_tower) on

*Perot Museum offering to lend a hand from their dinosaut exhibit.

*This wonderful Photoshop from Dallas Tiki Week.

Meanwhile here in DFW... the #leaningtowerofdallas is getting BIG! #dallasbig --

A post shared by DallasTikiWeek (@dallastikiweek) on

*Jerrel Sustaita's on-site pop-up shop featuring his tower paintings.

https://facebook.com/events/s/pop-up-art-show-leaning-tower-/184802866155397/?ti=icl

A post shared by Jerrel Sustaita (@jerrelsustaita) on

*Samantha Watts' Etch-A-Sketch rendering.

If you know, you know. #leaningtowerofdallas #dallastx #dallasartist #etchasketch #samantha_sketch

A post shared by Samanth-A-Sketch (@samantha_sketch) on

*Bullzerk making a t-shirt honoring #DallasStrong

Give the people what they want! Leaning Tower of Dallas tee is now live on the site. Online only. --

A post shared by Bullzerk (@thatsbullzerk) on

 

The site is the future home of a 27-acre mixed use facility called The Central. According to their PR team, the teardown process could take weeks. We have a live stream for when the building finally does cave. 

