16 Of The Best Leaning Tower Of Dallas Memes

It's been 11 days since the former Affiliated Computer Services building was scheduled for demolition. After an unsuccessful implosion via dynamite, the Llloyd D. Nabors destruction company brought out a wrecking ball.

Fortunately (for those of us who are fans of the newest DFW icon), that didn't work either. Let the memes begin. Here are the best posts we've found around the internet regarding the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

*Justin Mitchell, the guy who started a petition to keep it as a tourist attraction because "You wouldn't tear down the Leaning Tower of Pisa or the Great Pyramids of Giza and replace them with condos, would you?"

*Lucas from Do214 and Central Track creating this local masterpiece.

*Richards Group seizing an opportunity to advertise for Choctaw Casino.

When you see an opportunity, lean into it. #leaningtowerofdallas pic.twitter.com/siCPLBVr60 — The Richards Group (@RichardsGroup) February 26, 2020

*Fort Worth Police Department sending back-up to get the job done.

*LegoLand making a miniature replica including other Dallas landmarks like American Airlines Center.

there's a lego set for everything!https://t.co/zxMeojOQig — Danielle Hadley (@Danielle_Hadley) February 25, 2020

*LeaningTower joining Twitter and flirting with the local media.

Dear Sybil,



You are the true Dallas hero. You are everlasting. I know I'm kind of young for you, being only 6 days old, but I've had a crush on you pretty much my entire life. Not sure how much longer I'll be on this Earth. Would you want to grab drinks? My treat. -- https://t.co/881C4Npws5 — Leaning Tower of Dallas (@LeaningTower) February 21, 2020

*The "wrecking ball" getting in on the action to talk smack (and ultimately getting suspended, then reinstated).

They didn’t get my good side..... pic.twitter.com/JFN53EaBmM — Dallas Wrecking Ball (@DallasWrecking) February 24, 2020

*WFAA's hysterical meme about Mondays.

*CBS predicting things that will happen before the tower goes down.

Name things that will happen before the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" comes down. We'll start:



Christmas

Tom Brady's retirement



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/SumRzxE9eR pic.twitter.com/C5VvvnLt1M — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 24, 2020

*Reunion Tower trolling the smaller building.

*Luka Doncic rocking a "Remember the Tower t-shirt on his birthday.

*Perot Museum offering to lend a hand from their dinosaut exhibit.

That is a Dino-mite idea! Best of luck! https://t.co/di0HbRqGyk — Leaning Tower of Dallas (@LeaningTower) February 27, 2020

*This wonderful Photoshop from Dallas Tiki Week.

*Jerrel Sustaita's on-site pop-up shop featuring his tower paintings.

https://facebook.com/events/s/pop-up-art-show-leaning-tower-/184802866155397/?ti=icl A post shared by Jerrel Sustaita (@jerrelsustaita) on Feb 25, 2020 at 10:21am PST

*Samantha Watts' Etch-A-Sketch rendering.

*Bullzerk making a t-shirt honoring #DallasStrong

The site is the future home of a 27-acre mixed use facility called The Central. According to their PR team, the teardown process could take weeks. We have a live stream for when the building finally does cave.

