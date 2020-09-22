18 Really Funny Tweets From The Past Month

We could all use a good laugh nowadays, and Twitter does not disappoint.

I got lost in a rabbit hole and found some comedy gold. (**Some language NSFW**)

water is like the oldest beverage ever and somehow has no nickname. no one is ever like "sure could go for a cup of that clear" or whatever. huge oversight imo — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) September 21, 2020

woke up super early (9am) but somehow didn’t see the sunrise???? maybe i was looking in the wrong direction :((( — caroline doyle (@cd0yl3) August 23, 2020

Why the fuck are there people named Charles? You are ONE Charle. — Steelers 2-0 (@Dojafat) September 18, 2020

My neighbor is 85 and still drives a car, truly inspiring. I tell her that every time she drives into my kitchen. — Chris Kinback (@ChrisKinback) September 16, 2020

Let’s stop calling them “joggers”. None of us are jogging in them. We’re inside, watching TV, eating snacks in them. They’re “snackers”. — Chris (@mralbertfredo) September 15, 2020

weird that offices are nsfw right now — phil (@PhilJamesson) September 18, 2020

Aye my vision board ain’t workin — Jamar Malachi Neighbors (@JamarNeighbors) September 17, 2020

They put a U2 album in the vaccine — Kyle Harris (@heykyleharris) September 14, 2020

do u guys remember like day 3 of the lockdown when we were all tweeting like “should I have coffee or wine haha” — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) September 21, 2020

Today in a Zoom class my professor casually mentioned her cat and one brave student spoke up: pic.twitter.com/C00eCYQydb — Sean Brewster (@TheSeanBrewster) August 25, 2020

Every guy ive seriously dated marries the girl right after me and i’ve never gotten a thank u card ?? — ms pippershnippetz - blue check mark (@lolumOKUR) September 13, 2020

I don’t get what woman are complaining about...I have a bed frame pic.twitter.com/gt8sVz4sf9 — Dan Donohue (@Notbaddon) September 22, 2020

in horror movies it’s always the girl who’s like “wait do you hear that?” and the guy who’s like “no i don’t hear anything let’s keep having sex please.” then they get killed. girls are so smart. — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) September 21, 2020

Fulfilling my civic duty for the first time because Chris Evans leaked his throbber then told me to vote. ---- — Dan White (@atdanwhite) September 18, 2020

god bless the Redditor who pointed out that jack white looks like Michael Cera dressed up as Johnny Depp for Halloween pic.twitter.com/6az2PuCNZz — Charles Finch (@CharlesFinch) September 16, 2020

[you, a nerd> my favorite tv show is schitts creek



[me, a cool dude that once deadlifted 445lb> my favorite tv show is the super bowl — dan the rock yang (@realDANYANG) September 21, 2020