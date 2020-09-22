18 Really Funny Tweets From The Past Month

Because we all need something to laugh about these days.

September 22, 2020
Sybil
Blue bird with speech bubble on keyboard button. Social media concept.

(pressureUA/ iStock/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Culture
Entertainment
Features
Nerd Talk
Shows

We could all use a good laugh nowadays, and Twitter does not disappoint.

I got lost in a rabbit hole and found some comedy gold. (**Some language NSFW**)

 

Tags: 
Twitter
tweets
funny
relatable
2020
relationships
humor