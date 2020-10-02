29 Subconscious Sales Tactics That Retailers Use To Get You To Buy More

Everybody loves a sale, and retailers know that. By studying various shoppers, they have created 29 subliminal ways to persuade you to spend more.

Some include making the cost one cent less so your mind sees $4.99 rather than $5.00. Another is using bright, colorful displays when you enter the store and playing calm music so you're instantly attracted to the look and sound when you walk in. Another trick is using fake prices. Marketers will place three of the same items next to each other with three different costs. When you see the most expensive price, your mind automatically thinks you're getting a deal by going with a cheaper option.

Check out this graphic from TitleMax for more tips to remember on your next shopping trip.