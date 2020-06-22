Three DFW Bars Have Licenses Suspended For Not Following COVID-19 Rules

Over the weekend, I noticed my Instagram feed was filled with people at bars -- not wearing masks, not socially distancing. Apparently, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission noticed too.

They temporarily suspended the liquor licenses for 12 bars located in eight cities, including, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Fort Worth, and El Paso for not following the COVID-19 guidelines. Three establishments in DFW were affected: Harris' House of Heroes and Marty's Live in Dallas and the new PR's Saloon in Fort Worth. The permits will be revoked for 30 days.