This 5-Year-Old's First Day Of School Looked Rough

Just when you thought you had a bad day, this five-year-old from Scotland has gotcha beat.

Jillian Falconer did what every parent does on the first day of school; she took a photo of her daughter Lucie.

Lucie looked adorable with a big smile in the before photo. The after photo tells another story. Her uniform is disheveled, her hair it ratty, and she looks pissed. When Jillian asked what Lucie did at school, she said, "Nothing much." This is pretty much how I look every Saturday/Sunday morning!

And you thought you had a rough day... https://t.co/GhCvVXwdvO — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) August 23, 2019

